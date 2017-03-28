The Ministry of Education has released more details of the deal reached with teachers in relation to class size and composition.

Education Minister Mike Bernier says the education system will receive a total of $1.7 billion over the next three years.

Bernier notes determining where money needs to be allocated has been a strategic process. “We went classroom by classroom, and school by school to look at how we can implement this [contract] language and move forward”, he says.

Bernier says the deal will help create a total of 2600 new teaching positions.