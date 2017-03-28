A new traffic signal and dedicated left turn lanes are being put in at Dogwood and 16th Avenue in Campbell River. Transportation Specialist with the City, Melissa Heidema, says in the last 5 years, ICBC has reported 46 collisions in that intersection.

Heideman says there will be new left turn arrows in all 4 directions to ensure safe driving.

She notes that once the changes are in place – drivers traveling Northbound along Dogwood will see lane changes. The left lane will become a left-turn only lane. Drivers wishing to go straight will have to stay in the right lane. The same applies to people traveling Southbound along Dogwood.

Flaggers are on-site to direct traffic in the area. Other improvements at the intersection include: street name signs, traffic signal heads, and pedestrian countdown timers.

The work is expected to be finished in early April. The work is valued at $197,650, excluding GST. ICBC is providing $92,300 through a road safety grant.