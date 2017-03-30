The provincial government has nearly doubled its advertising spending for the January to May period.

The Auditor General for B.C, Carol Bellringer, says there should not be an increase in spending prior to an election so it does raise questions. But, her office can’t intervene.

“The only jurisdiction where the auditor general has an involvement in looking at political assets is in Ontario.”

“We have no power other than the power to influence.”

However, Bellringer says she will be meeting with the minister today to talk about what is going on.