The province is investing in Vancouver Island’s film industry.

$488,000 is being given to North Island College to develop Television and Film Production Training Programs.

The programs will be offered at the Port Alberni and Campbell River campuses.

Minister of Social Development & Innovation Michelle Stilwell says the program will help attract attention to the area.

“This will enable the opportunity to have them trained here, so that when the productions come… it’s more opportunities to have productions here on the Island.”

More importantly, Stilwell believes the program will attract young people who want to pursue a career in film.

“That’s really where our focus is… ensuring that now, with the film industry growing on the Island, there’s opportunities there as well.”