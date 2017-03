Campbell River Fire Crews spent Thursday afternoon battling a house fire.

Acting Deputy Fire Chief Kelly Bellefleur says crews from both departments responded to a residence on fire after a neighbour heard smoke alarms going off inside.

“This allowed us to arrive early enough to contain the fire to the one side of the home and prevent any damage to the other side.”

Bellefleur says no one was in the residence at the time of the blaze and an investigation as to what caused it is underway.