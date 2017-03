If it seems like your footwear hasn’t gotten a chance to dry out all month, that’s accurate.

Environment Canada’s Matt MacDonald says we’ve had about 30% more rain than normal.

“It’s been a really rainy March….It’s rained 28 out of the last 29 days.”

Macdonald says while it’s going to be rainy throughout the weekend, there’s hope on the way with sunny skies coming on Monday.