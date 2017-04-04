Avoid human-bear conflicts with these easy steps
1. Secure your garbage bins or keep them inside.
2. Put your trash out the morning of pickup, not the night before.
3. Seal your compost bins and add lime to mask the smell.
4. Avoid overstocking your bird feeder – it may attract more than birds.
5. Keep pet food indoors.
6. Clean your barbecue grill after each use.
7. Pick up fruit as it falls or cut your fruit trees down.
8. Report residential bear sightings to your local conservation officer, ONLY if they are causing harm.
9. Make your presence known by talking loudly and waving your arms if you spot one when hiking or camping.
10. Keep your distance and avoid eye contact.