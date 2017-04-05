The city of Campbell River is working to monitor the destruction of the estuary by Canada geese.

Over 1400 geese were monitored in the estuary, a 30% from 2013.

Environmental Strategist Terri Martin says the geese are wreaking havoc on the local ecosystem, with an estimated 12 tonnes of dry vegetation being consumed by the geese each summer.

“They’re going into special salt marsh enviornments that have been restored and have very significant habitat value for fish and wildlife.”

“Instead of that food being available for other birds, the Canada Geese are eating it.”

She says the city is working with the Qualicum Beach-based Mid-Island Estuary Society to monitor the problem.

“They’re calling for a regional approach. For local governments to co-operate, we have to control the geese in all these areas.”