The Campbell River Storm are in Creston, British Columbia and all set to hit the ice and claim gold at the Cyclone Taylor Cup.

The competition pits 3 Junior league championship teams (plus one host team) against each other for the BC Provincial Junior B Hockey championship. The VIJHL winning Storm will go up against the Pacific Junior Hockey League’s (PJHL) Aldergrove Kodiaks, the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s (KIJHL) Beaver Valley Nitehawks and the host Creston Valley Thunder Cats of the KIJHL.

The Storm kick off the tournament against Beaver Valley on Thursday, April 6th at 3:30 PM.

Aldergrove and Creston Valley will face off in the other opening day matchup.

The winner of the tournament moves onto the Western Canadian Junior B championships, known as the Keystone Cup in Arborg, Manitoba.