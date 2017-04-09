The Conservation Officer Service is reminding motorists to not stop to look at bears on the side of the highway.

Deputy Chief Chris Doyle says it’s common to see bears on the side of roadways in the spring, feeding on the plants there.

He says slowing down or stopping to watch bears can create a lot of problems.

“This creates bear jams… We see large number of vehicles stopping for motorists to look at the bears.”

“These bear jams create hazards for other motorists, as well as the bears.”

Doyle also says never approach or feed bears, and to dispose of any materials you may own that will attract bears.