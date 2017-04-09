The city of Campbell River has hired a new tourism operator.

Destination Think will be work with city to grow the local tourism industry, in accordance with the five year tourism strategy.

City Manager Deborah Sargent says Destination Think has an established reputation.

“They have a proven ability to work with local tourism volunteers and also to set up the right teams and right approach to maximize the opportunities before us.”

Sargent notes before anything happens, Destination Think will under go a period of transition, which involves meetings with the Tourism Advisory Committee and hiring a Executive Manager of Destination Marketing.