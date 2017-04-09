Destination Think is looking to fill a managerial position.

City Manager Deborah Sargent says the city’s new tourism operator is looking for a new Executive Director of Tourism Marketing.

She notes having experience in a similar role is very important.

“They’re look for that dynamic personality, clear communicator….Someone that could really work hand in hand with Destination Think to work on all things related to destination marketing, destination development and on-the ground visitor servicing.”

Sargent says part of the position is to implement the city’s Five Year Tourism Strategy.

More information on the position can be found on the city’s website.