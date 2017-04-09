Vancouver Island University has passed it’s 2017-2018 budget.

Domestic student tuition fees will increase by 2% in accordance with the provincial government’s tuition policy.

Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Administration Shelley Legin says the operating budget is almost $144,000,000.

“The budget is the largest EVER in the history of the VIU. Even adjacent to that operating budget…. the health and science centre is the largest capital project we’ve ever undertaken.”

Legin notes 72% the budget is devoted to salaries and benefits, with $104,000,000 being paid out.