Political parties in British Columbia are moving into high gear. The 2017 provincial election campaign is underway. The writ was dropped on Tuesday, marking the official start of the campaign period.

Former political science instructor at North Island College, Paul Whyte, says at this point, it’s anyone’s game. He says we’ll likely see very consistent messaging from both the Liberals and NDP.

“Christy Clark is going to run on the fact that she had surplus budgets, they continue to – you know after 15, 16 years, run the province economically [and] business-oriented. The NDP have to [you know, sort of] constantly throw off the horrible shadow of the 1990’s and demonstrate and try and convince people that they are not that party and that they can indeed govern”, he says.

Whyte notes that unlike in 2013, there is no clear front runner this early in the campaign, which means things will change quickly day to day until May 9th.

Whyte adds that the real question mark in this campaign is the BC Green Party, which could pull support from both the NDP and the Liberals.