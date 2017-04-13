Before hitting the road this weekend, ICBC wants to make sure you’re prepared.

Spokesperson Caroline Robinson says that on average over the Easter long weekend, 4 people are killed across the province.

She notes it’s important to check that your car is in tip-top shape before getting behind the wheel.

Robinson says “…we could have wet roads, so really important to slow down and adjust to weather conditions and also look out for cyclists, pedestrians and motorcycles [and wildlife]…we want everyone to get where they’re going safely.”

Robinson adds it’s also important to make sure you’re well rested before starting your trip.

She says on average, 78 people are injured in about 310 crashes every year over this long weekend on Vancouver Island.