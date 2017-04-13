The Canadian Forces Snowbirds high in the skies above the Comox Valley for their spring training.

The Comox Air Show has been cancelled for this year, but Captain Matthew Hart says they’re still training for other shows across the country, so residents don’t fully miss out on the fun.

“We deploy from Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan…the reason we choose Comox Valley [as our training area] is the over-the-water opportunities as well as the mountainous terrain, which we just don’t get in the Prairies”, he says.

Hart adds even when the season is over, pilots are working on the next year’s show. The Snowbirds are set to be in the Comox Valley until April 20th.

You can watch their practices near Air Force Beach and meet the team on Sunday, April 16th.

The Comox Air Force Museum welcomes the Snowbirds for a meet-and-greet session from 4 until 5 PM.