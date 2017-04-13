The Strathcona Regional District has released a survey on emergency preparedness.

The survey questions encompass topics like first aid training, fire smart evaluation and having fire extinguishers in the home.

Protective Services Manager Shaun Koopman says survey results can influence safety precautions at important public centres.

“To reflect the different types of vulnerabilities that are out there…if I find out that 90% of the population have not secured their household items from falling or hurting somebody in an earthquake – that means that our emergency plans for the hospital can reflect those – we can plan for a lot more emergencies to be happening”, he says.

Koopman says the survey will run until the end of the month, with the results being published May 7th.