The Vancouver Island Marmot Recovery Foundation is prepping for a busy spring.

Executive Director Adam Taylor says they are expecting to see the marmots beginning to come out of hibernation in the next month.

He says the foundation is putting in a lot work to get ready.

“We’re trying to get all of our feeders ready, so that as soon as the snow conditions allow us to, we can get feeders up into the mountains. Those…should help them reproduce even more.”

“It’ll be a really busy summer.”

Taylor says they’re also preparing a facility to house marmots arriving from the Calgary and Toronto Zoos, which will be released into the wild this summer.