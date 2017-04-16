The city of Campbell River has found a company to develop their latest spot.

The city has selected Cohlmayer Architecture to develop the site along Highway 19 with the Waterfront Task Force.

Deputy City Manager Ron Neufeld says is a trusted partner with experience working on the Island.

“Cowichan Visitors Centre is some of the architectural work that they’ve done.. they’re currently working on the Comox waterfront.”

Neufeld notes the city and the Task Force is excited to work with Cohlmayer.

“We have economists, real estate developers, architectural skills, planners. Got a real broad range of skills that they’re bringing to the table that will help us.”