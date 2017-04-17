The deadline is approaching if you were thinking of throwing your hat in the ring for the provincial election. Candidates have until 1 PM on Tuesday, April 18th to submit their papers.

Andrew Watson with Elections BC says the nomination package needs to include signatures of 75 eligible voters from the district and a nomination deposit.

“Nominations are being accepted at the offices of the district electoral officers in every district in BC up until that time. After candidate nominations close, we’ll post the final list of candidates on our website…”, he says.

Further details on candidate packages and voter information is available on Elections BC’s website.