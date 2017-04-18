The second week of the BC Election Campaign is underway with both main party leaders focusing on close races.

NDP leader John Horgan made a stop off on Vancouver Island on the long weekend, focusing on his party’s promise to improve affordability for British Columbians which includes a pledge to freeze ferry fares on major routes and cut fares on minor routes by 15%.

Liberal Leader Christy Clark was on the Island on Monday, April 17th, making stops in Campbell River, Comox, Parksville and Nanaimo.

Clark says she believes jobs and economic prosperity will be some of the key issues in the upcoming vote, especially on Vancouver Island. “We’ve built something for our kids, and we’ve built it…in an environmentally responsible way, working together with First Nations and communities…”, she says.

Tuesday, April 18th is also the deadline for candidates to file their paperwork to be on the ballot on May 9th, 2017.