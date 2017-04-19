Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North is looking for volunteers for its new Campbell River build.

Executive Director Pat McKenna says they are looking specifically for people who could serve as site hosts to help greet and feed the volunteers.

“The other thing that we’re really in need of are crew leaders…so people willing to kind of mentor less-experienced build volunteers…”, he says.

McKenna says people can find out more about volunteer opportunities through Habitat’s website at http://bit.ly/2oW7ZCf.

There’s also going to be an open information session at the build site on Hilchey Road at 1:00 PM on Thursday, April 20th.