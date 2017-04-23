The Strathcona Regional District is holding a workshop on community evacuation this weekend.

It takes place at the Black Creek Community Centre from 4:15 to 5:15.

Protective Services Co-ordinator Shaun Koopman says they’ll go over what will happen in the event of an evacuation.

“We’ll be presenting the community with our evacuation. Our workshop plan and review will outline the current evacuation route, the flood plain maps in the area, human behaviour during emergencies and general household emergency evacuation preparedness advice.”

Koopman advises residents to come to the demonstration, as it will good preparation for the evacuation exercise taking place later this summer.

“This session is to bring awareness to residents that this exercise will be taking place and allow them to see it from our perspective as first responders.”