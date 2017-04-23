The Campbell River Transition Society is taking steps to raise awareness about violence against women.

The society is marking Prevention of Violence Against Women week with the Clothesline Project.

Outreach Councillor Lori-Ann Hillhurst says t-shirts are strung up across Spirit Square, each one with a different meaning.

“If a woman has a white t-shirt, they represent someone that she’s lost in her life. Purple t-shirts represent sexual abuse…. Lots of women come and do a shirt to talk about their experience of emotional and verbal abuse.”

Hillhurst says the project and t-shirts are great tools to educate men and women about the dangers of abuse.

“Lot’s of people are coming by (Spirit Square), looking at the t-shirts hanging and saying ‘What is this about?’ That gives us chance to give them an education about violence against women.”