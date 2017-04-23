Heathens club members gathered outside the courts in downtown Campbell River to show their support for their members.

Club members are facing charges of illegal camping and face up to $3,000 in fines.

One of those members, Craig Barner, says the charges stem from a volunteers agreement the group refused to sign with B.C Parks drafted back in 2013.

“They tried to get us back to accept the volunteer agreement as it was an we continued to say no.”

“They eventually took some of the privileges we’ve been enjoying over the years and started to lump them in with the new volunteer agreement, saying that if we didn’t sign the volunteer agreement, we wouldn’t have access to those things that we had access to previously.”

Barner does note the support he and his members have received so far has been fantastic.

“It was great refurbishment of my faith in society to see a group of people who are willing to stand up.”