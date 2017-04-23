Fisheries and Oceans Canada is reminding fishing enthusiasts to be mindful of their catch allotment.

This comes after a Campbell River fishing guide was fined $3500 for over-possession of crab and making a false statement to a fishery officer.

FOC spokesperson Dale Hunt says this is a good reminder to obey the laws. “We are out there checking. People who aren’t going to play by the rules and continuously get charged for smaller offenses…you’re going to end up in front of the judge and you’re going to pay larger fines”, he says.

The man plead guilty and in addition to paying the hefty fine, has been banned from crab fishing and various other activities related to crab fishing for one year.