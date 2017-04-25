It’s the tail end of flu season, but health officers are still advising people to protect their immune system.

Medical Health Officer Doctor Paul Hasselback says there’s still some versions of the influenza circling around the community.

“We have had a little bit of Influenza B over the last few weeks…[however] it’s not the kind of surge or spike that we often see earlier in January that’s associated with Influenza A,” he says.

Hasselback says it was a fairly heavy flu season, and notes the strains within the community hit older people the hardest and those patients required a higher level of hospitalizations.