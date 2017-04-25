School District 72 has a new program, and it’s making a big difference in the community.

The program takes recycled cell phones from school faculty and donates them to local organizations to give to people in need.

Leanne Wingert, Positive Wellness Councillor with AIDS Vancouver Island, says the benefits of the program were immediate.

She says that “They are definitely a life-saving device and the example I can give of that is that just over a week ago one of the phones were used to absolutely save a life regarding fentanyl and fentanyl overdose.”

Wingert says the people in living in unfortunate circumstances view the program and the phones as an instrumental safety feature. Over 30 phones have been given to charitable organizations across Campbell River, including the Rose Harbour Transition House and AIDS Vancouver Island.