The Strathcona Regional District is putting out a final call to fill out the Household Emergency Preparedness Survey.

Protective Services coordinator Shaun Koopman says the goal is to get a snapshot of how prepared households are in communities throughout the region.

He says that will help them identify gaps to focus on to help people be prepared.

The survey is open until Sunday, April 30th and is available through the Strathcona Regional District’s¬†website.