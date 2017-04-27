BC political party leaders faced off Wednesday evening.

It was the second leaders debate of the campaign, and the only live, televised debate – bringing all three leaders to a larger audience to pitch their case to voters that they and their party are the right choice to lead BC for the next four years.

BC Liberal Leader Christy Clark positioned herself and her party as strong on jobs and the economy, and the right choice to continue to lead BC through the potentially turbulent economic times ahead.

NDP leader John Horgan argued it’s time for change from what he described as increasing unaffordability under the Liberal government.

While Green Party leader Andrew Weaver repeatedly drew comparisons between the Liberals and NDP, asking viewers if either should be trusted with a majority government.

There’s now less than two weeks to go in the campaign, with general voting day going May 9th.