The Island Corridor Foundation says a lot of work has been done in the past year on the rail line on Vancouver Island. The Foundation recently held its annual general meeting in Nanaimo.

CEO Graham Bruce says there were some significant achievements over the past year.

“The biggest part in this past year has been the partnership with the Alberni-Pacific Railway…this is probably one of the best rail tourism attractions in North America, [not just] Vancouver Island,” he says.

Bruce says the trail construction from Parksville to Coombs by the RDN was also a highlight of the past year. Bruce notes that the Victoria to Courtenay route cannot proceed with the Nanoose First Nation claim unresolved and so Southern Rail will be focusing on other areas of development.

He says a big frustration for the Foundation was that the Federal government did not sign off on their contribution to the project and now, with so much time passing, a new submission is required.