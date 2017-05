The Campbell River Fire Department is getting an upgrade.

City council has approved just under $900,000 to a Manitoba company to build a new rescue pumper for the department, which is expected to arrive in 2018.

Fire Chief Ian Baikie says the new truck is “replacing an older truck that’s now in reserve status.”

Baikie is excited about the new features the new truck will have.

“The truck we’re purchasing has better safety features for ABS braking systems, traction control systems for driving it.”