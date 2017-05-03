The neighbourhood of Campbellton has received a makeover.

City Council has approved partnerships with the Campbellton Neighbourhood Association and the Pier Street Association to help fund work completed under the city’s beautification grant program.

Councillor Ron Kerr says the partnerships are long overdue.

“The Campbellton Association has been working for the last five years on bringing attention to the neighbourhood.”

Among some of the work done includes salmon banners hung from light standards, new vegetation and renovated planters, something Kerr believes adds character.

“It makes the entrance look nicer, but I think the more important thing is the sense of pride and more of a cohesiveness amongst the businesses of Campbellton.”