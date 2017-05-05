B.C Liberal leader Christy Clark made a stop in Campbell River today as the election campaign enters its final days.

She continued her pitch that the B.C Liberals is the right choice for job growth and economic prosperity, especially on the North Island.

“The question in this election is best to defend Canadian workers and Canadian jobs against Donald Trump? Which premier is going to make sure we’re competitive with low taxes?”

Clark also came to show her support for local candidate, Dallas Smith.

“People here care about jobs.”

“All the truckers, all the loggers, all the miners, all the people in the resource sector, they need a champion.”

Campaigning on Vancouver Island has become a key focus for the parties in the final days of the election, with B.C NDP leader John Horgan in the Comox Valley, Parksville and Nanaimo today, while Green Party leader Andrew Weaver will be visiting the Island tomorrow.