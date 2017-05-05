Island Coastal Economic Trust is helping fund Campbell River’s Technology Attraction Strategy.

$10,000 is being provided to help further develop the strategy.

Mayor Andy Adams says one project the city is working on is the installation of a downtown broadband network.

“Design work for the installation is already underway. We should have the fibre in the ground and the phase one loop completed with in a couple of months.”

Adams notes the network is important to the future of Campbell River, as it’ll help link businesses and important sectors in the region.

“Tech really ties into both forestry and aquaculture and fishing and manufacturing, as well as game design and I.T functions.”