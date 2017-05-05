North Island College is looking for volunteers to be part of a Living Library.

Associate Director of NIC’s Office of Global Engagement, Cathy Mutis, says a ‘living library’ is made up of volunteers who will take part in 15 minute conversations about their experiences.

She says they’re specifically looking for people who could share personal experiences about being part of a group that has been affected by stereotype, stigma or prejudice.

“Working in the office of global engagement, alot of what we do is about diversity and supporting diversity awareness.”

“The Comox Valley is actually a very diverse community, and sometimes it can be difficult for people who they might see as different. This is an easy safe format for doing that.”

The Living Library will take place at Elevate the Arts on June 3rd.

Mutis says they are accepting applications from people across the region who may be able to travel to the Comox Valley on June 3rd.

The deadline to apply has been extended to May 12th.