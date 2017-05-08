Island Health is warning residents about a scam making the rounds.

The scam is offering non-existent positions with the organization and is demanding payment and legal documentation. Strategist Rod O’Connell says this isn’t how Island Health operates.

“All of our communications to job applicants would be through email or follow-up with phone calls from our hiring managers or HR departments…they’re certainly would never be request for funding or seeking [of] money,” he says.

O’Connell says this isn’t the first time he’s seen a scam like this one.