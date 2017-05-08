North Island College is receiving money to fund aquaculture research.

The National Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada has provided $134,000 for researching on diversifying BC’s shellfish industry.

Spokesperson Doctor Steve Cross says the money will be used for purchasing tools for a variety of projects.

“Our first project we hope to use the equipment for will be for the development of native cockle culture and we’ll also be using it to develop a prototype micro-hatchery – both projects of which we hope will help address some of the issues of climate change and ocean water quality changes.”

Cross says we’re starting to realize the change in ocean conditions, which impact the shellfish industry on the Coast and that the research will help the industry adapt to those changes.