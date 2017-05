More than half a million British Columbians have already cast a ballot in the 2017 provincial election.

6 advance voting opportunities were offered this year, up from 4 in 2013. 614,000 ballots were cast.

On the North Island, 17% of registered voters cast a ballot over the 6 days of advanced voting.

General voting day goes tomorrow, May 9th. For more details about voting, visit Elections BC’s website at:¬†http://elections.bc.ca/.