The city of Campbell River is holding an open house on the Frank James Park project.

Parks Operations Manager Grant Parker says two masterplan concepts will be presented and wants residents to check them out.

“The public are the ones that use the park. We need to understand what their desires are for the park, what they want to see in the park setting.”

Parker also notes there will be online survey to gather more feedback.

Once all feedback and information is gathered, Parker states the best conceptual drawing will be selected and the process to starting to work on the park will begin.

The open house goes tomorrow at the hall adjacent to Frank James Park at 6:30.