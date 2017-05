Incumbent MLA and BC NDP candidate Claire Trevena has retained her seat on the North Island.

Trevena has 48% of the vote, with all 98 ballot boxes reporting in.

Provincially, things are still too close to call, with the lead bouncing back and forth between the two major parties. Currently, the Liberals and the NDP are both elected or leading in 42 seats, with the Greens elected or leading in 3.