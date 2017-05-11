The final results from the 2017 Provincial Election won’t be known until the absentee ballots are counted.

The ballots will be counted through a three day period, starting on May 22nd through to May 24th.

Andrew Watson with Elections B.C says absentee ballots come from all over and the delay allows for them to be shipped to the proper district.

“Absentee ballots include ballots cast by mail, by a voter in a district office, by a voter outside their district during advance voting.”

“Voters vote based on their residence. In B.C, you can vote at any place.”

Early estimation indicate there could be over 176,000 absentee ballots.