The Puntledge Paddle Festival is coming up at the end of the month.

BC Hydro spokesperson Stephen Watson says the event is run as part of the company’s water license.

He notes the snow-melt’s been good this year, and the 13th annual Paddle Fest is shaping up to be a great event. “We’ll have a few hundred kayakers descend [to the] Comox Valley as well as river rafters taking advantage of these flows,” he says.

Watson reminds residents and visitors to steer clear of the river during the festival, unless they’re taking part in the event.

The Puntledge Paddle Fest goes May 27th and 28th.