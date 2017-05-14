The city of Campbell River is losing one if it’s longest tenured members.

General Manager of Parks, Recreation and Culture Ross Milnthorp has announced his resignation after 10 years.

City Manager Deborah Sargent says Milnthorp was a key component in the completion of several projects.

“Everything from the restoration of Baikie Island and the Cybil Andrews cottage, right through to new facilities like the Willow Point splash park, a new playground at Ostler Park and, of course, our lacrosse facility and synthetic turf field at Robron Park.”

Despite the major hole in the department, Sargent points out the city is taking their time in find a replacement.

“Whenever we have a vacancy in the city, certainly in our management group, I always encourage my managers to look at the needs of the city, what are the strategies that council wants to move forward, what are their strategic objectives and how we can best deliver on those [strategic objectives].”