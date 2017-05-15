BC Hydro is continuing work at the John Hart Dam.

Spokesperson Stephen Watson notes things are progressing nicely and crews are now focused on completing a big part of the work by the early summer.

“We’re looking to have the power tunnel fully excavated or the drilling and the blasting done in July so that will be a big achievement, so we’re really pleased [with the progress],” he says.

Watson notes it’s also been a successful venture for workers on the project, noting they’ve surpassed over 2-million hours working without a lost-time accident.