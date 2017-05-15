The City of Campbell River is asking for patience when it comes to processing applications.

The City is in the middle of a construction boom and is expecting a 70% increase in land and building applicants.

Development Services Manager Marianne Wade says the city is currently short two key positions, which would help speed up the process.

“We’re searching for a Development Planner as well as a Chief Building Inspector and when those two positions get filled, then we’ll be fully staffed which will also help with some of the timing of the processing of some of those permits.”

Wade notes that if you’re looking to submit a permit or reclassify land, the best thing to do is to set up an appointment with the city to develop a thorough and complete application.