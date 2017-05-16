A new ransomware is affecting computers users around the region.

Tech expert Bob Wells says the virus is compromising people’s date and telling users they need to pay a certain amount of money to get that data back.

Wells says there are a few things to look out for to avoid being impacted by the ransomware.

“If you receive an email from someone…and it doesn’t look like a standard DOC or JPEG or PDF file, do not click on it because the likelihood of getting infected [by the email] is quite high.”

Wells says it’s important to back up your data correctly in case you do get infected with the virus.

He adds the best ways to back up data are through programs like Dropbox or by using an external flash drive.