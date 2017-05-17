Campbell River RCMP is working to limit the impact of the opioid epidemic.

Two men suspected of being drug dealers were arrested in Willow Point. Staff Sergeant Troy Beauregard says this is a serious problem.

“In the midst of this [sort of] opioid crisis, members of our detachment are committed to targeting those using and trafficking these substances and [we want] people [to] understand that they’re [dealers] are putting themselves and families at the risk of death.”

Beauregard also notes cash, a vehicle and suspected opioid paraphernalia were seized. The two men were later released, and the investigation is ongoing.