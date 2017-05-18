Roads are expected to be busy with the unofficial start of the summer road trip season this long weekend.

Lindsay Olsen with ICBC says last year, 52 people were injured in 290 crashes throughout Vancouver Island over the Victoria Day long weekend.

“Crashes and injuries increase over long weekends due to many factors, including driving at unsafe speeds. Avoid rushing to your destination by planning your route and being realistic about travel times. If you do get delayed, be patient and accept the delay.”

Province-wide, Mounties will be out on roads targeting high-risk driving behaviors.

Speed Watch volunteers will also be set up in communities across BC to encourage drivers to slow down.