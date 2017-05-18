It’s going to be a hot May long weekend.

Environment Canada meteorologist Cindy Yu says some regions will see highs of close to and over 20 degrees on Vancouver Island and on the Coast. “We have a ridge building all the way through the long weekend into the first part of next week,” she says.

However, she notes that the rest of the month could still see some showers on-and-off.

“For the remainder of May and perhaps even for the beginning of June, we will be dealing with maybe close to normal amounts of precipitation.”

Next week, The Weather Network will release their summer forecast.